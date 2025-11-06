Percepio AB Announces Collaboration Accelerating Automotive Software Observability

Tracealyzer provides multiple synchronized views of runtime behavior – helping engineers connect the dots between CPU load, task timing, and system events.

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percepio AB, a leading provider of observability solutions for embedded and edge systems, today announced a collaboration with German automotive manufacturer BMW Group. Percepio’s flagship product Tracealyzer has been used by BMW to monitor and optimize software performance in the IP-Basis Integration Platform for body and comfort systems in their next generation of vehicles.

“This is a significant validation of our technology,” said Andreas Lifvendahl, CEO of Percepio AB. “Modern automotive systems are among the most complex and demanding embedded environments, and BMW Group’s use of Tracealyzer highlights the value of continuous observability in mission-critical applications.”

Tracealyzer has provided essential insight into software runtime performance, helping engineers monitor execution behavior during development and testing in BMW’s acceleration of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Tracealyzer provided the scalability and modularity as key enablers for BMW engineers. Tracealyzer also enabled custom monitors of KPIs, and allowed BMW’s existing data collection infrastructure to be seamlessly integrated with Tracealyzer.

The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation toward software-defined architectures. As vehicles increasingly rely on real-time, embedded software, ensuring runtime reliability and performance becomes essential. Percepio’s Tracealyzer tool addresses these needs by offering visual trace diagnostics that accelerate development and enhance software quality.

Percepio invites OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers to explore how observability can transform their development workflows and support the transition to SDVs. Percepio is expanding its portfolio of embedded software observability solutions to meet the growing demand for reliable products in an ever-increasingly complex world of automotive software and are strong promotors of the best practice of Observability Driven Development (ODD). For more information, visit percepio.com or contact us to schedule a demonstration.

About Percepio

Percepio AB provides continuous observability solutions for embedded and edge software systems throughout the product lifecycle. From real-time tracing during development (Percepio Tracealyzer), to proactive anomaly detection during system testing (Percepio Detect), and remote diagnostics in deployment (Percepio DevAlert), Percepio’s tools enable faster development, improved software quality, and reduced risk. Percepio collaborates with leading technology providers including Arm, NXP, STMicroelectronics, and The Linux Foundation and the Zephyr Project.



