Gynecological Devices Market Would Rocket up to USD 25.14 Billion by 2029
Gynecological Devices Market Size, Key Drivers, Trends and Analysis by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gynecological Devices market is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. Gynecological Devices market report analyses the key developments taking place with respect to agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, expansions, and other key strategies. It also studies detailed company profiling. The overviews, SWOT analysis, and strategies of each vendor covered in Gynecological Devices market research report provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the gynecological devices market which was USD 14.2 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 25.14 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
CooperSurgical, Inc (U.S.)
Medical Devices Business Services, Inc (U.S.)
Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
Stryker (U.S.)
KARL STORZ (India)
MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC (U.S.)
General Electric (U.S.)
Gynecological Devices report is the wide-ranging market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of healthcare industry. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of healthcare industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. By taking into consideration specific base year and historic year, calculations in the report have been performed which interprets the market performance in the forecast years by giving information about what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.
Global Gynecological Devices Market Scope and Market Size
The gynecological devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Type
Gynecological Endoscopy Devices
Hysteroscope
Colposcope
Resectoscope
Laparoscope
Endoscopic imaging systems
Endometrial Ablation Devices
Handheld Instruments
End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Gynecological Devices Market, By Region:
Global Gynecological Devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Gynecological Devices market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Gynecological Devices market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Global Gynecological Devices Market Dynamics
Drivers
Robotics use in gynaecological devices
Robotics is one instance of a computer system that aids in surgery. The use of robotics by trained gynaecologists increases the demand for a wide range of surgical instruments. Cancer and other gynaecological disorders can be successfully treated with cutting-edge robotic technology. Furthermore, medical device manufacturers are committed to harnessing the power of robotic operations to increase profits. As a result, the rapid adoption of automation technologies such as robotics in the treatment of gynaecological diseases is expected to drive the growth of the gynecological devices market.
Rise in incidence of gynecological diseases
Uterine cancer, cervical cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome, and ovarian cancer are all types of gynaecological disorders. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), approximately 8,640 deaths were caused by gynaecological diseases in 2019, with 37% of the female population worldwide living with these diseases. Endometrial cancer, is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system in the United States. In the United States, uterine cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women. As a result, rising gynaecological disorders are expected to drive growth in the global gynaecological devices market.
Table of Contents: Global Gynecological Devices Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Gynecological Devices in Healthcare Industry
7 Global Gynecological Devices Market, by Product Type
8 Global Gynecological Devices Market, by Modality
9 Global Gynecological Devices Market, by Type
10 Global Gynecological Devices Market, by Mode
11 Global Gynecological Devices Market, by End User
12 Global Gynecological Devices Market, by Geography
13 Global Gynecological Devices Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
