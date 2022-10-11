Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center expands iBreastExam research following Lancet publication
Nigeria research team with Dr. des. Angela Honegger (5th from the right), VP Innovation, UE LifeSciences
Researchers study the innovation's potential to address the lack of access to early detection of breast cancer
We’re honored to collaborate with leading institutions and thought leaders in oncology. Independent evaluation & research continues to inform and inspire the cycle of innovation at UE LifeSciences.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) have undertaken various initiatives to study the utility of iBreastExam as a tool for early detection of breast cancer, in Nigeria and the United States. MSKCC initiatives further expand the broader knowledge base of prior studies reporting on iBreastExam’s efficacy and utility, with over 7,500 women enrolled.
With colleagues at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) in Nigeria, MSKCC researchers have published an independent study of the iBreastExam in The Lancet Global Health journal under the article “The iBreastExam versus clinical breast examination for breast evaluation in high risk and symptomatic Nigerian women: a prospective study”. Following the article, an independent Comment Paper is published in The Lancet Global Health authored by researchers Julius Gbenga Olaogun and Olayide Sulaiman Agodirin, titled “Breast cancer screening: can the iBreastExam bridge the gap?”
Researchers concluded that:
• With minimal training, inexperienced health-care providers can use the iBreastExam successfully and achieve higher sensitivity than with clinical breast examination.
• The iBreastExam can overcome the issue of a shortage of specialists for early detection of breast cancer in Nigerian communities, thus showing the potential to reduce incidence of advanced stage breast cancer and might lead to improvement in survival.
• The iBreastExam by recent nursing school graduates has shown a high NPV and sensitivity for identifying women with suspicious breast lesions, as defined by imaging, but lower specificity than a surgeon's clinical breast examination.
“We’re honored to collaborate with leading institutions and thought leaders in oncology. Independent evaluation & research continues to inform and inspire the cycle of innovation at UE LifeSciences.”, said Dr. Matthew Campisi, Founder & CTO.
Following the study, MSKCC has procured five iBreastExam devices for a community wide implementation study in Nigeria, with grant support from Pfizer. The project is titled “A study that establishes a novel, community-based breast cancer program to address delayed presentation, and lack of access to diagnostics and treatment facilities in South-West Nigeria”. The community wide implementation is currently enrolling participants in Nigeria. In addition, MSKCC is also enrolling another study in New York to study the iBreastExam in asymptomatic women population in the USA.
iBreastExam related research undertaken by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) is entirely independent of any conflict of interest, financial support or sponsorship by UE LifeSciences Inc.
About UE LifeSciences
UE LifeSciences is an award-winning women’s health company making early detection of leading cancers in women, equitable and accessible to all. UE LifeSciences’ hallmark product, iBreastExam, is a hand-held, battery powered wireless device that enables affordable and radiation-free documentation and early detection of breast lumps at the point of care. Over 600,000 women across ten countries have received the iBreastExam check-up and more than 250 cases of breast cancer have been diagnosed with its aid. Earlier in 2022, UE LifeSciences announced US distribution partnership with Siemens Healthineers and a Global Women’s HealthTech award from The World Bank, IFC and CTA at CES 2022.
