Home Inclusive and sustainable tourism for World Tourism Day

7th October, 2022

In The Islands of Tahiti,

Celebrations commemorating World Tourism Day took place from 25th September to 2nd October, with activities organised by Tahiti Tourisme and tourism stakeholder Committees. These activities revolved mostly around inclusive and sustainable tourism and were an opportunity to highlight various tourism committees and welcome visitors with the island’s Mana.

Tourists visiting The Islands of Tahiti during the week were extended special greetings at the airports, harbor terminals, and various visitor’s Bureau. Papeete’s waterfront was adorned with flowers and vegetal decorations with free access to selected cultural site.

Tourism recovery in The Islands of Tahiti has been vital for all industry stakeholders, who have welcomed an increase in the average length of stay (18. 6 days compared to 15.8 in 2019). Moreover, Tahiti Tourisme has noted shifts in travel trends, with visitors taking their time to have a more meaningful and authentic experience. This has confirmed the overall global change towards more inclusive and sustainable tourism and respect for local communities.

Photo Caption: Group photo of the Tahiti Tourisme team

Photo Credit: Tahiti Tourisme