Rutland Barracks / DUI #2
CASE#: 22B4005607
TROOPER: Trooper Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 at approximately 0102
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Street, Fair Haven VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Jason Sheldrick
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 10, 2022, at approximately 0102 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were called to a reported family fight on Pleasant Street in Fair Haven, VT. Investigation revealed Jason Sheldrick had operated a motor vehicle during the incident and Troopers detected signs of impairment. Sheldrick was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Sheldrick was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI #2 at a later time and date.
Troopers were assisted by the Castleton Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.