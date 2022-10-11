Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,490 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4005607

TROOPER: Trooper Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 at approximately 0102

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Street, Fair Haven VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Jason Sheldrick

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 10, 2022, at approximately 0102 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were called to a reported family fight on Pleasant Street in Fair Haven, VT. Investigation revealed Jason Sheldrick had operated a motor vehicle during the incident and Troopers detected signs of impairment. Sheldrick was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Sheldrick was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI #2 at a later time and date.

Troopers were assisted by the Castleton Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NA

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / DUI #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.