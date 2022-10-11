Upcoming book on Organizational Development is a ready reckoner on this evolving discipline

Organizational Development Essentials is a book on the evolving discipline of OD and the process of implementing an intervention under it Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Organizational Development Essentials) by Vibrant Publishers is a book on the evolving discipline of planned change in organizations. Ankur Mithal, author of the book, has over 15 years of experience in Sales, Management, as well as Operations and was involved in a number of improvement interventions in the BPO industry enabling him to learn more about Organizational Development. This book is a product of his experience and observations and is available for advance review on NetGalley.

As a rule, organizations have to constantly evolve and adapt to new circumstances in order to be relevant in the market. Organizations that fail to change with the times face a crisis in the long run and sometimes, a complete shutdown. For this purpose, it is imperative to introduce change. Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted To Know introduces the concept of Organizational Development (OD) as “planned change designed to meet one or more goals of the organization.” It will take the reader through the characteristics, core values, assumptions, and relevance of OD and will point out the differences between OD and fields like Human Resource Management, Change Management, and Organizational Change.

“The book serves to provide an overview of the discipline and the contributions made by past experts. It also provides an overview of the key steps at each stage as one goes about implementing an OD intervention,” says Ankur. The 5 stages of OD interventions explained in this book are Entry, Diagnosis, Implementation, Evaluation, and Institutionalization. Through these stages, Ankur guides an organization to recognize the problem and its cause/s, create an intervention plan, and implement it. After implementation, he recommends the organization to check the effectiveness of the intervention and evaluate if they are moving in the right direction. If yes, the process can be inculcated in the workings of the organization. The book also lists down the roles, responsibilities, core competencies, skills, and ethical issues of OD practitioners.

Organizational Development Essentials will be a perfect guidebook for managers and leaders in organizations to learn more about the art of Organizational Development. It will also help students to consider OD as a prospective field.

This book is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. The series is designed to help students, professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and career switchers learn essential concepts of management subjects.

