Abemama Community Tourism Initiative engages local communities

7th October, 2022

With the aim of developing locally run tourism businesses that draw from the rich cultural heritage, vibrant history, natural resources and hospitable people, the Tourism Authority of Kiribati (TAK) launched its first community-based tourism product development initiative at Abemama Island on August 2022. 

The initiative included community consultations and development training to educate island communities on the different aspects of tourism businesses. Moreover, the sustainable use of resources and adoption of best practices was also a key focus area, so as to ensure that tourism products preserve traditional knowledge, protect natural resources, economically benefit communities and contribute to overall community well-being.

Travel packages developed from the initiative include cultural and community-based tours, and marine and agritourism experiences. A total of four island communities continue to benefit from this initiative with the support of local accommodation providers and the Abemama Island Council. 

Now that Kiribati has reopened to tourism, the TAK envisages that this initiative will offer travelers an authentic and rewarding experience, based on sustainable tourism values. TAK also acknowledges that the initiative can be replicated in other remote outer islands that are keen to develop as tourism destinations.

Photo Caption: Group photo of the TAK team

Photo Credit: Tourism Authority of Kiribati

