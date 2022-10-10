Home Niue Nukutuluea Multi-use Park Declaration

In April 2022, the Government and people of Niue, in collaboration with Tofia Niue through the Niue Ocean Wide (NOW) public-private partnership, announced bold new marine legislation that will ensure sustainable use across its entire EEZ and sovereign waters (317,500 square kilometres).

This new EEZ-wide legislation will sustain 100% of Niue’s marine environment through a holistic approach to marine conservation, sustainable development and effective management in line with Niuean traditions and ocean use. Moreover, it will also contribute to the global environment, climate action and key sustainable development goals.

The Niue Nukutuluea Multiple-Use Marine Park is a significant achievements towards safeguarding the entirety of Niue’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ and Territorial seas), building on legislation passed in 2020 to fully protect 40% as a no-take Large Scale Marine Protected Area (Niue Mona Mahu). These efforts are a culmination of collective efforts over the last 6 years, including scientific assessment, community consultation, and cost-benefit analysis and inspired by a baseline of over 1000 years of traditional knowledge, practice and respect for our ocean.

Through walking the talk in terms of protecting its ocean space, Niue is building important resilience to the growing impacts of climate change, pollution and extraction while raising the next generation of responsible ocean warriors.

