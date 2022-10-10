Home PNG’s 2022 World Tourism Day Celebration

7th October, 2022

The Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA), celebrated World Tourism Day with a social media campaign to raise awareness about World Tourism Day under the theme- Review, Rethink and Reinvigorate Tourism.

The PNGTPA social media campaigns talked about rural development, education, gender equality, and innovation, to name a few. PNGTPA also produced a video titled ‘Rethinking Tourism’. The Authority also developed a World Tourism Day Supplement, highlighting a few of PNGTPA’s leading projects and programs. This featured in the National and Post Courier. Finally, PNGTPA also organized a photo shoot for its staff and management featuring its World Tourism Day merchandise before ending the day with afternoon activities at the Port Moresby Nature Park.

Photo Caption: Group photo of the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority team during their WTD 2022 celebrations

Photo Credit: PNG Tourism Promotion Authority