Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,293 in the last 365 days.

Bottle & Plastic Drive – Clean-up Campaign

7th October 2022

The island nation of Tokelau commemorated World Tourism Day (WTD) with a clean-up campaign in Nukunonu, Fakaofo and Atafu. The campaign was led by the Department of Economic Development, Natural Resources and Environment (EDNRE), under the WTD 2022 theme of “Rethinking Tourism”. EDNRE mobilised clean-up teams that went into the local communities and surrounding areas to collect a range of glass and plastic bottles. ENDRE’s Margaret Siauala Paul shared that targeting glass and plastic bottles aligned with Tokelau’s National Strategic Plan 2021 – 2026 vision of “Thriving Communities with Equal Opportunities for All.”

“The World Tourism Day theme of rethinking tourism encouraged a new paradigm post-covid-19, driving home the message on the urgency to re-strategize if Tokelau is to become a competitive tourist destination. The Tokelau National Strategic plan 2021-2026 provides equal opportunities for everyone and ensures the protection of the environment,” Ms Paul said.

Photo Credit: Tokelau Department of Economic Development, Natural Resources and Environment

You just read:

Bottle & Plastic Drive – Clean-up Campaign

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.