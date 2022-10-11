Home Bottle & Plastic Drive – Clean-up Campaign

7th October 2022

The island nation of Tokelau commemorated World Tourism Day (WTD) with a clean-up campaign in Nukunonu, Fakaofo and Atafu. The campaign was led by the Department of Economic Development, Natural Resources and Environment (EDNRE), under the WTD 2022 theme of “Rethinking Tourism”. EDNRE mobilised clean-up teams that went into the local communities and surrounding areas to collect a range of glass and plastic bottles. ENDRE’s Margaret Siauala Paul shared that targeting glass and plastic bottles aligned with Tokelau’s National Strategic Plan 2021 – 2026 vision of “Thriving Communities with Equal Opportunities for All.”

“The World Tourism Day theme of rethinking tourism encouraged a new paradigm post-covid-19, driving home the message on the urgency to re-strategize if Tokelau is to become a competitive tourist destination. The Tokelau National Strategic plan 2021-2026 provides equal opportunities for everyone and ensures the protection of the environment,” Ms Paul said.

Photo Credit: Tokelau Department of Economic Development, Natural Resources and Environment