Tuvalu re-thinks tourism through industry focused trainings

7th October 2022

The devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will linger on even for a small island destination like ours. Finding innovative ways to assist the industry and employees in overcoming product and service delivery challenges has been at the forefront of the Tuvalu Department of Tourism’s recovery planning. Building on from the learnings received from the regional Tourism SME Recovery Training coordinated by the Pacific Tourism Organisation, the team has started implementing support programmes targeting improvements in accommodation facilities, customer services, COVID-19 preparedness measures, relevant policies and standards as well as digitalization initiatives.

Up-skilling is critical for the industry and in recognising the need to lift the level of services and experiences in Tuvalu, there is much more to do prior to border opening. Rethinking tourism for us is therefore about adapting to the new normal through learning, keeping tabs on the changing market trends and strengthening our online presence. Digital is the future and we must therefore move with the times.

In preparation for border reopening, the Department will roll out more trainings for the industry and stakeholders. Four representatives from Tuvalu successfully completed the SPTO Tourism SME Recovery Training of the Trainers which concluded on 22nd August 2022.

Photo Caption: Group photo of the team from Tuvalu’s Department of Tourism

Photo Credit: Tuvalu Department of Tourism