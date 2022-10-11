Home Domestic Tourism Campaign

7th October 2022

Launched in May 2020 and still ongoing, the #SapotemLokolTurism campaign is a domestic tourism marketing program developed by the Vanuatu Tourism Office to build consumer interest and demand for domestic travel. The campaign was developed to support business continuity within the country’s tourism industry in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This domestic tourism campaign gave rise to the need for a Domestic Tourism Marketing Strategy for Vanuatu which was launched in 2021 as part of the government’s policy directive through the Vanuatu Sustainable Tourism Strategy. The Strategy also complements the 2030 Vanuatu Tourism Market Development Plan, which provides the strategic direction for Vanuatu’s international marketing strategies and activities. It also links to the high-value low-impact approach of the Vanuatu Sustainable Tourism Strategy.

Merchandise has been produced for the #SapotemLokolTurism campaign to build demand and confidence in the domestic market. Additionally the new travel consumer trade show ‘Mi Tumoro Vanuatu’ was launched to provide a platform for the ni-Vanuatu community to book with access to special deals.

Photo Caption: Group photo from the Vanuatu Tourism Office team

Photo Credit: Vanuatu Tourism Office