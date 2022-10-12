Submit Release
Proje to exhibit at SEMA 2022

New Label for Proje Premium Car Care Products

LA MIRADA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proje Premium Car Care Products, a southern California manufacturing company will exhibit at SEMA Show 2022 this November 1-4, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada, USA. Proje Booth number is 12666

Organized by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty performance products trade event in the world. It draws the industry’s brightest minds and hottest products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center. As part of the AAIW, the SEMA Show attracts more than 140,000 industry leaders from over 140 countries for unlimited profit opportunities in the automotive, truck and SUV, and RV markets.

Proje will debut its new label at the show alongside several new products such as Heavy Duty Tire & Wheel Cleaner, Spot Remover, Bugs & Tar Remover, Show Shine, and 4 new scents. These new items add to the continuing evolution of Proje products. Proje has more than 30 years of experience developing and innovating car care products and features over 40 products from soaps and degreasers, exterior, interior, wheels & tires, trims, and specialty chemicals.

Currently, Proje Products can be found on Amazon, Facebook, and Walmart Marketplace, and directly on www.ProjeProducts.com. For more information about Proje, email directly Marketing@ProjeProducts.com.

Contact:
Tom Ngo
Director of Marketing
Proje Products
Tom@ProjeProducts.com

Tom Ngo
Proje Premium Car Care Products
+ 17143129322
email us here
Proje to exhibit at SEMA 2022

