Overnight Closure of Southbound U.S. 95 in Northwest Las Vegas This Week

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces an overnight closure of southbound U.S. 95 and associated ramps in Northwest Las Vegas from the evening of Wednesday, October 12 to the following morning. The closures are required to install falsework for an expansion of the Lone Mountain bridge over U.S. 95.



All closures are from Wednesday, October 12 at 10:30 p.m. to Thursday, October 13 at 5:00 a.m.:

Southbound U.S. 95 traffic will be detoured to Ann Road/Centennial/Rancho collector offramp onto North Rancho Drive and then put back on at the U.S. 95 Craig Road onramp.

Eastbound CC-215 to Southbound U.S. 95 onramp will be detoured to North Rancho Drive and routed to U.S. 95 Craig Road onramp.

Westbound CC-215 to Southbound U.S. 95 on ramp will be detoured to North Rancho Drive and routed to U.S. 95 Craig Road onramp.

Ann Road to Southbound U.S. 95 will be detoured to North Rancho Drive and routed to U.S. 95 Craig Road onramp.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.