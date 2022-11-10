Submit Release
NITA Adds Nine State Exam Test Preparation Classes

Online Training for Investigators from NITA

NITA Online Training

State Exam Preparation

NITA’s latest addition of state exam preparation courses will offer assistance for licensure in AR, HI, KY, LA, MO, NV, OR, WA, and GA.

NITA currently offers training to students in multiple states with their state exam preparation; our content team has worked hard this year to add additional training with more to come!”
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITA’s latest addition of state exam preparation courses will offer assistance for licensure in AR, HI, KY, LA, MO, NV, OR, WA, and GA.

NITA’s state examination preparatory courses are designed to assist with the review and learning of state-administered exams for licensure. These courses showcase all the recommended study resources and include multiple quizzes and hundreds of questions to assist with an individual’s learning and review.

Current students of NITA have responded saying that these courses have “exceeded their expectations” and “NITA’s prep course helped me pass my state exam.” NITA’s state exam prep curriculum offers exam preparation in GA, TX, and OH for security professionals and in AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, HI, KY, LA, MO, NV, NY, OH, OR, TN, TX, and WA for private investigators.

“We are excited to add additional courses to our already successful state exam preparation training curriculum,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA. “NITA currently offers training to students in multiple states with their state exam preparation and adding these additional states will enhance our course offerings. Our content team has worked hard this year to add additional training with more to come!”

Visit investigativeacademy.com for more information.

About NITA

NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for private investigators and security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.

Sandra von Eschenbach
National Investigative Training Academy, Inc.
+1 8007306482
Sandra@InvestigativeAcademy.com

