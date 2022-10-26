NITA to add six additional continuing education (CE) classes to their Online training curriculum

Submit Release
NITA announces additional training courses have been added to their suite of continuing education training.

We are pleased that our experienced content writers provide such a wealth of knowledge to our academy. Busy professionals are able to complete their licensure obligations easily.”
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITA, the premier online training provider for investigative and security content, announces additional training courses have been added to their suite of continuing education training.

Classes are available for immediate enrollment and are state and board approved by the state’s governing agencies.

NITA’s newest addition of continuing education classes focuses on the investigator and offers industry-related topics to enhance their professional career. New courses include
• Forensics-The Five Disciplines of Evidence
• Criminal Defense Investigations-Guidelines and Expectations
• GPS-Boundaries for Investigative Use
• Investigative Career-Reality vs. Misconceptions
• Mental Health-Managing the Investigator Lifestyle
• Background Investigations-Guidelines and Procedures

NITA’s continuing education curriculum for Private Investigators is state and board approved in the following states: AL, GA, IA, IL, KS, KY, MN, MO, MT, NC, NM, OK, OR, SC, TN, and TX.

“This new installment of investigative CE courses for our Investigators is exciting. We are pleased that our experienced content writers provide such a wealth of knowledge to our academy,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA. “Our online platform allows busy professionals to complete their licensure obligations without interfering with their daily job tasks – it’s a win/win for everyone.”

Visit investigativeacademy.com for more information.

About NITA
NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for private investigators and security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.

Sandra von Eschenbach
+1 407-484-9932
sanjj@aol.com
