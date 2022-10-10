Revamped Colorado courts service-improvement program returning to several judicial districts

Friday, October 7, 2022

DENVER – People with business in the courts of the First, Fourth, Eighth, Ninth and Twelfth Judicial Districts will be invited to participate in a pilot of a revamped program gathering feedback from court users. The courts will use the feedback to improve services.

All people who interact with the courts – including parties to cases, people filing forms or asking questions, attorneys, jurors, and law enforcement – will be asked to complete a 3-minute electronic survey. The survey gauges court users’ perceptions of service quality and fairness and asks how they think the courts could improve. The survey link will be distributed to people via e-mail, made available on business cards, and posted in courthouses. The survey initially will be available in English and Spanish, but soon will be translated into eight other languages.

Similar court-user surveys have been conducted previously in Colorado, most recently in 2019. Prior surveys were administered in-person over one or two days in select court locations. The new electronic survey will be available on a continuous basis and asks additional questions designed to gather information that will be used to improve services.

The Judicial Department believes the electronic format will vastly increase the number of responses. The new format also will allow individual court locations to receive specific feedback faster and target service improvements. The pilot in the five districts will run through the end of 2022.

The five districts cover 15 counties: Gilpin, Jefferson, El Paso, Teller, Jackson, Larimer, Garfield, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande and Saguache.