NITA Now Offering Section 1240 On-Line Training for Private Detectives and Security Contractors in Illinois
NITA now offers section 1240 online training for Private Detectives and Security Contractors in Illinois, by utilizing their 100% online digital platform.
We are excited to offer pre-licensing training for investigative & security professionals and NITA also provides the additional 8 hours of training within the first 6 months for these occupations”LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITA, a premier online training provider, now offers section 1240 online training for Private Detectives and Security Contractors in Illinois, by utilizing their 100% online digital platform.
Classes are available for immediate enrollment with student access 24/7. Students can study on their own schedule.
Illinois’ state administrative code, section 1240, requires professionals in the private detective and security contraction occupations to complete 20 hours of basic training within 30 days of employment. NITA’s training covers relevant industry-related topics for successful employment as a Private Detective or Security Contractor.
NITA is the country’s largest provider of state-approved online training content for the investigative and security industries. With over 100 years of combined experience working within the investigative and security fields, NITA’s staff is ready to assist potential students in their training endeavors for licensure.
“We are thrilled to offer this pre-licensing training for investigative and security professionals in Illinois,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA. “NITA also provides the additional 8 hours of training within the first 6 months for these occupations in Illinois as well as continuing education, which is required yearly. Our comprehensive suite of training products will enhance investigative and security careers to provide a flexible training platform for busy professionals.”
About NITA
NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for private investigators and security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.
