SavvyCard® hires REALTOR® association veteran Sal Prividera as its new Director of Industry Relations for Real Estate

Sal Prividera’s rich industry experience will help SavvyCard successfully navigate rapid growth in the Real Estate tech market.

Thanks to his deep industry experience, Sal brings a strong understanding of stakeholders at all levels from association and MLS professionals to brokers, agents and vendors.”
— Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SavvyCard®, a leading marketing and engagement software provider, has hired Sal Prividera as its new Director of Industry Relations for its real estate division. Prividera brings more than 25 years of real estate industry and communications experience to his new role with SavvyCard. He joins the SavvyCard team after serving as the principal consultant on its RE-Target® solution.

Prividera will oversee client relationships and foster the success of MLS and association clients using SavvyCard’s full suite of real estate products, including SavvyCard for Real Estate and RE-Target.

“Thanks to his deep industry experience, Sal brings a strong understanding of stakeholders at all levels of the real estate industry from association and MLS professionals to brokers, agents and vendors to his role at SavvyCard,” said Warren Dow, SavvyCard’s GM of Real Estate. “As a consultant, Sal has been instrumental in introducing our RE-Target program to the industry. His background in communications makes him a perfect fit to assist our customers in the successful deployment of our products and services. I’m thrilled to have Sal join our team.”

RE-Target is a communications program that delivers segmented messaging and advertising within an MLS or member dashboard, offering an alternative channel to reach agents where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement of internal and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.

SavvyCard for Real Estate is a marketing and lead generation solution for agents and their listings designed to improve lead capture and conversion, streamline marketing, and empower referral processes. SavvyCard features unique brand and listing tools that drive follow-up and referral interactions between agents, consumers, and trusted home service providers.

Prior to joining SavvyCard, Prividera founded his consulting firm, Giro Communications, serving association and business clients throughout the United States. He previously served as communication director for the New York State Association of REALTORS® and is a former chair of the national REALTOR® Communications Directors group.

An Introduction to SavvyCard for Real Estate

About

SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (SavvyCards) for companies, products and business professionals. More than 200,000 business professionals use SavvyCard to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. SavvyCard’s RE-Target® product is a communications program that delivers segmented messaging and advertising within an MLS or member dashboard, reaching agents where they are most active to increase engagement and generate meaningful non-dues revenue for clients. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates, is combined with RE-Target®, associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.

