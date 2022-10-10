The Masked Singer Vietnam brings VIB closer to young people

VIETNAM, October 10 -

HÀ NỘI — The Masked Singer Vietnam - a Vietnamese reality singing competition television series with the companionship of Vietnam International Bank (VIB), has continuously entered the top trending on digital platforms thanks to unique and creative ideas and the participation of talented vocalists.

As a global hit TV show, The Masked Singer Vietnam has gathered a professional team, bringing a quality reality show in both audio and visual aspects to the Vietnamese audience when it is screened in the country. This is a TV show that has brought a creative, modern and youthful music show and a dynamic retail bank like VIB closer together.

Currently, VIB is the leading bank in terms of retail proportion and stands out for personalised products with outstanding benefits, that has met the increasing demands of clients. In particular, the young client segment (Millennials and Gen Z) is expected to account for 80-85 per cent of VIB's customer portfolio by 2026. VIB's strategy of pioneering digitisation is regarded as the bank's advantage in making breakthroughs in service speed, innovation and continuously bringing the best digital banking experiences and personalised products to users.

“We appreciate the creativity, modernity and sufficient investment of The Masked Singer Vietnam. These are also the values ​​VIB always strives for on its journey to become the most innovative and customer-oriented bank in Việt Nam. That is why we chose to accompany the show from the beginning and be the first in the banking and finance sector to cooperate with a production partner,” said Tăng Hoàng Quốc Thái, Director of Marketing and Communication Department of VIB.

Connecting young clients

"The similarity of the show with VIB's strategy on leading the card trend in Việt Nam will act as a bridge to bring the brand and banking products and services closer to young clients," a representative of VIB said.

VIB is one of the most active players in the credit card business in Việt Nam. It has been focusing on three activities including personalising credit cards, digitising user experience and pioneering in exploring new areas of payment and technology through credit cards.

To date, the bank has launched many different lines of credit cards, offering outstanding benefits for different groups which need to make spending in all areas of life from travel, shopping, online consumption to household spending and installment and gas bill payments.

According to VIB, consumer's perspective on credit cards has seen a significant change in recent years, actively contributing to the trend of non-cash transactions in Việt Nam. Most typically, VIB is also one of the first banks to debut 100 per cent online credit card approval and issuance process with no papers and no time for travel needed. Customers can use their cards in 15-30 minutes.

Accompanying The Masked Singer Vietnam, VIB said it hopes to honour talented Vietnamese singers and better introduce its banking products and services, especially exclusive credit cards with unique with outstanding benefits to Vietnamese users.

Impressive numbers

After over two months of broadcasting, The Masked Singer Vietnam has surpassed the milestone of more than 230 million views on digital platforms such as VieON, YouTube, Facebook and Tiktok. Recently, episode 12 climbed to the top 1 Youtube trending after only 24 hours of airing, following the good results of episode 7 and episode 9.

The show now ranks top not only in reality TV shows on music topics but also in viewership ratings. It is also a main topic on social networking platforms in Việt Nam. With the companionship from the very first day of VIB, the The Masked Singer Vietnam's production crew can freely create a unique quality for the show, helping it hit impressive milestones. In return, VIB's appearance at the show brings a new breeze about a modern and youthful bank to audiences across the country.

After finishing 16 competitive episodes, VIB and the show's producer will bring viewers a large-scale and monumental live concert called The Masked Singer All-Star Concert, which is slated to be held in November. The Masked Singer All-Star Concert promises to explode with an impressive and incredible stage design and the participation of 15 singers who will sing new catchy remixes of hit songs.

Between October 10 and October 31, customers who open VIB credit cards online will receive tickets for the upcoming concert, VIB said.

Details of the giveaway can be found at https://www.vib.com.vn/vn/promotion/detail?promotionId=4314589&name=Tang-ve-The-Masked-Singer-All-Star-Concert--danh-cho-chu-the-tin-dung-mo-moi?utm_campaign=&utm_source=OrganicVIB&utm_medium=PR&utm_term=&utm_content=concertTMS. — VNS