Telewave.io will be at the Joint NAPCO/CPRA Public Safety and Vendor Showcase
The Premier California Event to Learn About Products and Services for Public Safety CommunicationsFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telewave.io, a leading manufacturer of RF products for public safety, land mobile radio, and other mission-critical communications services will be a participant in this annual event with its California representative, RF Works Inc.
This year, attendees can elect to attend this important event in either Northern California or Southern California or both, since the event will take place on different days for each location. The Public Safety and Vendor Showcase will provide attendees the opportunity to meet with more than 50 vendors related to public safety communications. The events are scheduled for October 24 & 25 at Elk Grove, California and October 27 at Montebello, California. RF Works will be present at both the Elk Grove and Montebello locations and Telewave.io technical personnel will be present at the Elk Grove location in Northern California.
“Telewave.io looks forward to the opportunity to meet with attendees to discuss solutions that we can offer to address the challenges for mission critical communications”, said Dr Mo Shakouri, chairman and CEO of Telewave.io, we feel that we are well-positioned to provide the products and services required to meet the demands for public safety communications throughout California”
For further details and registration information see Northern California Chapter of APCO, NAPCO, for Northern California and California Public-Safety Radio Association, CPRA for Southern California.
About Telewave.io
Telewave.io designs and manufactures high quality products for RF networks. It serves wireless system operators, public safety providers, local and state governments, and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fremont, California. Telewave.io strives to be the premier supplier of seamless interoperable communication systems that provide security and reliability in mission critical eco-systems for both commercial and military applications worldwide. Telewave.io products are used by more than 7,500 equipment and network manufacturers and government agencies throughout the world
Doug Gray
Telewave.io
sales@telewave.com
