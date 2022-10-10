Goodman to Receive OBA’s Joe Stamper Award

Jimmy Goodman

Crowe & Dunlevy attorney honored by Oklahoma Bar Association

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, October 10, 2022 -- Crowe & Dunlevy attorney Jimmy K. Goodman has been named the 2022 recipient of the Oklahoma Bar Association's (OBA) Joe Stamper Distinguished Service Award.

Goodman, who was recently elected president of the American Bar Foundation (ABF), is a senior trial attorney and former Crowe & Dunlevy president. The Joe Stamper Distinguished Service Award honors individuals for their long-term service to the bar association or contributions to the legal profession.

This is not the first time Goodman has been recognized by the OBA for his contributions to the organization and the legal profession. In 2006, he was honored with the OBA John E. Shipp Award for Ethics.

“Joe Stamper was a legendary trial lawyer, exemplary bar leader and eloquent advocate of justice for all people, regardless of their station in life. I consider it a high honor to receive this award named after such a model of professionalism,” said Goodman.

A 1971 graduate of Stanford Law School, Goodman received his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1968.

Goodman, who served on the OBA’s Supreme Court Standing Committee on Preparation of Uniform Civil Jury Instructions for over two decades, will receive the award at the OBA’s annual meeting in November.

Goodman’s legal achievements and philanthropy have led him to receive additional honors and awards including Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma’s William G. Paul Oklahoma Justice Award, Oklahoma County Bar Association’s Leadership in Law Award and Pro Bono Award and the Legal Aid of Western Oklahoma Outstanding Pro Bono Service Award. He is a former president of the Oklahoma County Bar Association and the Oklahoma Bar Foundation.

Bringing much-needed attention to the issue of diversity in the legal community, Goodman is the co-founder of Crowe & Dunlevy’s Diversity Committee and served on the ABA’s Council on Racial and Ethnic Justice, Commission on Domestic and Sexual Violence, Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity, Commission on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Commission on Hispanic Rights and Responsibilities.

A community volunteer, Goodman is a founding board member of Citizens League of Central Oklahoma, Myriad Gardens Foundation and Central Oklahoma Childbirth Education Association. He also actively supports Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma and Planned Parenthood of the Great Plains.