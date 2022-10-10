North America Dermatology Devices Market is Expected to witness 10.75% CAGR by Forecast 2028
North America dermatology devices market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 10.75% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, and is estimated to reach the value of USD 22.86 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on North America dermatology devices market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of dermatology devices market.
Dermatology refers to a science that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of skin hair and nail diseases. This science consists of research, review and evaluation in various fields of testing and treatments, such as topical and medical medicines, dermatologic cosmetic procedure, dermatohistopathology, dermatological and immunotherapy.
The increase in the prevalence of skin disorders across the region acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of dermatology devices market. The preferential innovations of beauty improvement professionals and rise in awareness among people about the esthetic appeal and technological advancements in dermatology devices accelerate the market growth. The request for non-invasive cosmetic repair treatments and rise in shift from using conventional products to technologically advanced equipment, for improved diagnosis and treatment of various skin diseases further influence the market.
Segmentation : Global North America Dermatology Devices Market
The dermatology devices market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of type, the dermatology devices market is segmented into diagnostic device and treatment device. The diagnostic device is further segmented into imaging device, dermatoscope, and microscope. Imaging device is further segmented into magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, and computed tomography system. Treatment device is segmented into led light therapy devices, lasers, electrosurgical equipment, liposuction devices, microdermabrasion devices, and cryotherapy devices.
On the basis of application, the dermatology devices market is segmented into diagnostic device and treatment device. The diagnostic device is further segmented into skin cancer diagnosis, other diagnostic applications. Treatment device is further segmented into hair removal, skin rejuvenation, acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal, wrinkle removal and skin resurfacing, body contouring and fat removal, vascular and pigmented lesion removal, warts, skin tags, and weight management, other applications.
On the basis of end-user, the dermatology devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others.
Major Market Competitors/Players
The major players covered in the dermatology devices market report are MEDIT INC, Artec Europe, Ametek Land, Fujifilm SonoSite, Inc., FotoFinder Systems, Inc, Bruker, Clear Image Devices., Accuray Incorporated, Pixelink, KUB Technologies, Nanoptics, Perimed AB, ACIST Medical Systems., Ledvance LLC, Raymax Medical., PENTAX Medical, Osko INC., Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, General Electric Company, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hologic, Inc., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation, among other domestic players. Market share data is available for North America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
