Generic Drug Market is Expected to Reach USD 540.15 Million by 2029
Generic Drug Market is segmented on the basis of type, brand, indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channelPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finest Generic Drug Market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.
Global generic drug market was valued at USD 329.26 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 540.15 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “bacterial” accounts for the largest pathogen segment in the generic drug market within the forecasted period owing to the rise in the bacterial generic drug cases and the rising prevalence of HAIs. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, and regulatory framework.
Over the past few years, there has been increased patents expire on branded drugs. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is improving the market entrance procedure for generics, which will result in the increased amount of the generic medications within the market. As a result, the increased production of these drugs will further lead to the substantial expansion of the generic drug market.
Generic Drug Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
· Increasing Requirement Of Generic Drugs
The surge of patent expiration of branded drugs is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.
Growing Investments and Advancements
The rising investments in extensive research and development activities and advances in the formulation such as fixed dose combination and cost-effective treatment are also projected to cushion the growth of the market. Moreover, the large numbers of licensing and partnering strategies to launch new products by key vendors are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Recent government reimbursement programs have favored lower-cost options, which will further expand the generic drug market's growth rate in the future.
Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector along with the growth in geriatric population are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and the high demand for generic medicines also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period.
Restraints/Challenges
· Stringent Governmental Regulations
On the other hand, these drugs basically require approval due to the stringent governmental regulations, which is expected to obstruct market growth.
· Effects Of Generic Drugs
Also, the adverse effects which are associated with drugs are projected to challenge the generic drug market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Segmentation : Global Generic Drug Market
The generic drug market is segmented on the basis of type, brand, indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Simple Generics
Super Generics
On the basis of type, the generic drug market is segmented into simple generics and super generics.
Brand
Pure Generic
Branded Generic
On the basis of brand, the generic drug market is segmented into pure generic and branded generic.
Indication
Central Nervous System (CNS)
Cardiovascular
Dermatology
Oncology
Respiratory
Others
On the basis of indication, the generic drug market is segmented into central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, dermatology, oncology, respiratory and others.
Route of Administration
Oral
Topical
Parenteral
Others
On the basis of route of administration, the generic drug market is segmented into oral, topical, parenteral and others.
End-Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
On the basis of end-users, the generic drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
On the basis of distribution channel, the generic drug market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Some of the major players operating in the generic drug market are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., (Israel), Mylan N.V., (U.S), Novartis AG, (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc., (U.S), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (India), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA., (Germany), Lupin (India), Endo International plc., (Ireland), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Novartis AG (Germany), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC., (U.K) STADA Arzneimittel AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S) and Aspen Holdings (South Africa) among others.
