Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is Expected to undergo 12.50% CAGR by Forecast 2029
It is anticipated that the expansion of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market would be aided by the increase in biopharmaceutical production, during the forecast period. It is projected that filtering will be used extensively in the biopharmaceuticals sector. According to IFPMA, the global industry is estimated to have spent USD 179 billion on research and development biopharmaceuticals in 2020. There were 2,740 drugs in development for specific disease areas like cancer, 1,535 for immunology, 1,498 for neurology, and 1,213 for infectious diseases.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market which was USD 6.53 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 16.75 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising demand for ultrafiltration track-etched membranes
The introduction of nano filtration technology, an increase in applications from emerging economies, and rising demand for ultrafiltration track-etched membranes are all predicted to contribute to the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market's growth throughout the forecast period.
Rising single-use technology acceptance
The primary drivers of this market's expansion are the booming pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, rising single-use technology acceptance, and rising demand for nanofiltration methods.
Increasing usage of single-use technologies
Single-use solutions reduce the risk of cross-product contamination, lower operating costs, boost output, boost quality, speed up production, and increase flexibility. Single-use filtration membranes and cartridges are now considered typical processing equipment in the food, pharmaceutical, and other regulated industries.
Opportunities
Track-etched membranes' commercial feasibility depends on low production costs, appropriate chemistries, scalable processing techniques, and effectiveness proof in actual separation settings. Commercial ultrafiltration membranes are created by time-consuming, carefully controlled phase-inversion techniques. They cost a lot, have weak structural definition, and have lower separation selectivity as a result.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, rising competition among market players, rising need of high capital, and membrane fouling will obstruct the market's growth rate.
Segmentation : Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market
The pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, material, application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Filters
Systems
Accessories
Technique
Microfiltration
Ultrafiltration
Nanofiltration
Reverse Osmosis
Ion Exchange
Material
PES
PVDF
Nylon
PTFE
MCE & CA
PCTE
Other Materials
Polypropylene
Regenerated cellulose
Gelatin
PVC
Application
Final Product Processing
API Filtration
Sterile Filtration
Protein Purification
Vaccine and Antibody Processing
Formulation and Filling Solutions
Viral Clearance
Raw Material Filtration
Media Buffers
Prefiltration
Bioburden Reduction
Cell Separation
Water Purification
Air Purification
Major Market Competitors/Players
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Danaher (U.S.)
Sartorius AG (France)
3M (U.S.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
Repligen Corporation (U.S.)
GEA Group (Germany)
Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.)
Koch Membrane Solutions (U.S.)
Graver Technologies (U.S.)
Porvair Plc. (U.K.)
Novasep (France)
Synder Corporation (U.S.)
Amazon Filters Ltd. (U.K.)
