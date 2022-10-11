Savvy California Real Estate Broker Robert Peters Has the Answer for Housing Interest Rate Increase

Pacific Luxury Realty Robert Peters, Target Market Specialist

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known Real Estate Broker/Target Marketing Specialist Robert Peters is once again making an indelible mark in the housing industry. This forward-thinking entrepreneur is currently working with new construction builders to help sell their custom designed inventory. This program, which is hot off the presses, is in response to the continuing increase in interest rates. It requires immediate action for the serious-minded applicant because it expires at the end of October, and the transactions need to be completed by the end of December.

According to Forbes Advisor, “Mortgage rates have doubled since the start of the year, even after registering the biggest quarterly climb in 28 years during the first quarter. While some housing experts say rates may not get much higher this year, others say it will climb further, pointing to five consecutive of increased rates through September.” Many buyers find themselves in a hard place. They previously qualified for a home loan and now, because of the inflated interest rates, they no longer qualify.

Mr. Peters strives to give each client impeccable service. He is passionate about letting borrowers know about this fantastic opportunity, which would otherwise pass them by. He offers the prospective buyer the best incentives, such as to lock in below market financing to gain the best spec home.

Broker Peters operates in the sought-after areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. He gained his license in 1993 and became a full-time agent in 2003. His portfolio includes sales of land, residential, and commercial real estate. He is multifaceted with experience as a loan processor, loan officer, real estate investment advisor, and credit consultant. He is the complete package for all things real estate and always puts his client’s best interest first. He uses his background, knowledge, and expertise to produce the desired results and allow his clients to explore options they would not have previously considered.

For more information, please contact Robert Peters at Email: rpeters@pacificluxuryrealty.com or Phone: 951-309-0740 or go to Website: www.pacificluxuryrealty.com.