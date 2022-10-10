Anti-cancer Drug Market would stand tall by USD 256.66 billion by 2029
Anti-cancer Drug Market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class, route of administration, end-users and distribution channelPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finest Anti-cancer Drug Market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.
The anti-cancer drug treatment is supportive and aims to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the anti-cancer drug market will grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This indicates that the market value was valued at 144.99 billion in 2021 and would stand tall by USD 256.66 billion by 2029.
Cancer is a threatening ailment wherein cancer cells multiply to develop a tumor in thepatient's body in a particular organ. These cancerous cells damage the functioning of that particular organ leaving the body vulnerable and weak. Therefore, anti-cancer drugs are the medications that are given to the cancer patients to battle cancerous cells.
Anti-cancer Drug Market Dynamics
Drivers
Cancer prevalance
Surging incidence rate of different types of cancer such as beast cancer, liver cancer, skin cancer and much more is directly propelling the demand for effective medical treatment. Lung cancer has the highest incidence rate of all which indicates that increase in prevalence rate would directly affect the demand for anti-cancer drugs.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the market's growth rate is the rising healthcare expenditure, which helps in improving its infrastructure. Growth and expansion of healthcare industry especially in the developing economies would invite the use and application of new and advanced medial technologies, equipment and drugs. This will directly increase the demand for anti-cancer drugs.
Research and development activities
Growing number of strategic collaboration between public and private market players is inducing growth in the number of research and development activities on daily basis. These research and development proficiencies are being conducted in novel drugs and medical technologies that will propel the demand for anti-cancer drugs.
Furthermore, emergence of novel treatment and awareness about cancer, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and increase in popularity of advance therapies are the factors that will expand the market growth rate. Other factors such as increase in the demand for effective therapies, availability of cost effective drugs and rising adoption rate for early diagnostic procedures will positively impact the market's growth rate.
Opportunities
Rise in the level of personal disposable income and growing awareness in the developing economies pertaining to the availability of treatment options will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Rising medical tourism globally, the higher number of potential drugs in the pipeline, increasing involvement of key players in product development and high potential of growth in the untapped market will create enough market growth opportunities.
Segmentation : Global Anti-cancer Drug Market
The anti-cancer drug market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Indication
Breast Cancer
Blood Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Gastrointestinal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Lung Cancer
Others
On the basis of indication, the global anti-cancer drug market is segmented into breast cancer, blood cancer, prostate cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, gynecologic cancer, lung cancer and others.
Drug
Cytotoxics
Hormonal Therapy
Targeted Therapy
Others
Based on drug, the global anti-cancer drug market is segmented into cytotoxics, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy and others.
Route of administration
Oral
Parenteral
Others
Route of administration segment of global anti-cancer drug market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.
End Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
On the basis of end-users, the global anti-cancer drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
On the basis of distribution channel, the global anti-cancer drug market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Some of the major players operating in the proctitis market are Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Cipla Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG., Vintage Labs, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., and WOCKHARDT others.
