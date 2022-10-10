Monday, October 10

Traumatized by boarding schools, WA tribes chart new path for Native kids

Lingering scars caused by residential boarding schools run deep for many Native American families, after decades of targeted efforts by U.S. government and religious leaders to stamp out tribal culture. But more Native people are talking about what they, their parents, and grandparents experienced. They hope to break cycles of generational trauma caused by the schools, and explore how current education systems can change to better meet the needs of tribal communities and students. “We have to recognize that it happened … that’s the basis of the education in this territory,” said Chelsea Craig, a member of the Tulalip Tribes and assistant principal at Quil Ceda Tulalip Elementary School, of the boarding schools that aimed to assimilate Native American children. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

No turning back. World’s largest radioactive waste melter starts in Eastern WA

There’s no turning back at the Hanford site’s vitrification plant after the heat up of the world’s largest melter for radioactive waste started Saturday, 20 years after construction of the plant began. The 300-ton melter now must remain hot continuously around the clock as it initially makes practice glass and eventually starts glassifying radioactive waste for the first time at the nuclear reservation. Glassification prepares the waste for permanent disposal. The 580-square-mile Hanford nuclear reservation near Richland in Eastern Washington produced about two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium for its nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War. Continue reading at Tri-City Herald. (Bechtel National)

Social Security boost will help millions of kids, too

Social Security’s cost of living adjustment, otherwise known as the COLA, for 2023 is expected to be around 9% or even higher, the highest in 40 years, analysts estimate. It will be announced Thursday morning. It’s not just old people who will gain. About 4 million children receive benefits, and an untold number of others also will be helped because they’re being cared for by Social Security beneficiaries, sometimes their grandparents. Coupled with a decline in Medicare Part B premium, the Social Security COLA will put more money in the hands of the 70 million Americans who receive benefits, including the growing number of grandfamilies like [Cassandra] Gentry’s. According to the U.S. Census, in 2020, there were about 2.4 million grandparents responsible their grandchildren. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Andrew Harnik)

