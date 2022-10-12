Submit Release
Benefit Advisors Network, Sparrow Form Partnership

Sparrow’s Leave Management Solution to be Offered to All BAN Members

As if employers weren’t tackling enough issues over the past few years, employers are also faced with the complex maze of employee leave policies.”
— Bobbi Kloss, Director, Human Capital Management Services, BAN
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN) – a national network of independent employee benefit firms – has partnered with Sparrow, the first high tech, high touch leave management solution for employers. This strategic partnership will enable BAN to provide a superior leave management solution that BAN members can offer to their employer clients.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Sparrow’s leave management solution will be offered to all of BAN's 120+ member firms in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with Sparrow and cannot wait to offer their services to our members. As if employers weren’t tackling enough issues over the past few years, employers are also faced with the complex maze of employee leave policies,” says Bobbi Kloss, Director, Human Capital Management Services for Benefit Advisors Network. “There are currently federal leave laws such as the FMLA, ADA, and USERRA, as well as religious observations. In addition, there are 396 state-specific and 67 county-specific leave laws that change regularly. It has become nearly impossible to navigate this regulatory landscape with in-house expertise alone, which is why we are partnering with Sparrow to provide these services to our member clients.”

“In the last 10 years, navigating federal, state, and local leave regulations has only gotten more complex,” says Deborah Hanus, Co-founder and CEO of Sparrow. “As companies across the US accommodate remote work, managing leave without compliance errors has become a major pain point for people teams. Sparrow’s high-tech, high-touch approach ensures that employee leave is stress-free.”

“Companies are recognizing that leave benefits and management of administration are an important component of a comprehensive benefits program to attract and retain talent. These companies rely on their benefits advisors to recommend best in class solutions in this emerging space,” said Paul Park, Chief Revenue Officer of Sparrow.

Continues Park, “Our partnership with BAN will allow Sparrow to extend our reach to clients who are dealing with increasingly complex workforce demands and their employees who expect a white glove level of support during a critical moment in their lives.”

About Sparrow
Sparrow is the first end-to-end leave management solution for modern employers to care for their people during major life events. Sparrow’s high-tech, high-touch approach automates the most painful parts of employee leave management, while our world-class leave specialist team ensures a premium experience for all types of leaves across the United States and Canada. By partnering with Sparrow, caring companies, such as Headspace Health, Figma, and Aurora, reduce compliance risks, enhance the employee experience, and contain costs. Learn more at trysparrow.com and LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Benefit Advisors Network
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to U.S. and Canadian member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com.

Jessica Tiller
Pugh & Tiller PR
jtiller@pughandtillerpr.com

Benefit Advisors Network, Sparrow Form Partnership

