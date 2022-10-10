Williston Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1006023
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: VSP - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation
DATE/TIME: September 21, 2022 / 1221 hours
STREET: i89
TOWN: Williston
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 80.4
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: WRX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown
INJURIES: Unknown
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Earl F. Greer
AGE: 74
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Mustang
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major Disabling
INJURIES: Significant
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Warren Strausser
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: A3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major Disabling
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a crash on i89 near mile marker 80.4. While in route to the scene, Troopers were advised vehicle 1 fled the scene. Operator 2 was identified as Earl F. Greer, 74, of Waterbury, VT. Greer was transported to The University of Vermont Medical Center for significant injuries and was later released. Further investigation determined that Greer was racing vehicle 1 and traveling at 113 miles per hour in the posted 65 miles per hour zone. Greer was unable to control his vehicle and crashed. He was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA 1004
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2022 / 0815 hours
