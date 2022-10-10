Williston Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1006023

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: VSP - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation

DATE/TIME: September 21, 2022 / 1221 hours

STREET: i89

TOWN: Williston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 80.4

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: WRX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Earl F. Greer

AGE: 74

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Mustang

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major Disabling

INJURIES: Significant

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Warren Strausser

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major Disabling

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a crash on i89 near mile marker 80.4. While in route to the scene, Troopers were advised vehicle 1 fled the scene. Operator 2 was identified as Earl F. Greer, 74, of Waterbury, VT. Greer was transported to The University of Vermont Medical Center for significant injuries and was later released. Further investigation determined that Greer was racing vehicle 1 and traveling at 113 miles per hour in the posted 65 miles per hour zone. Greer was unable to control his vehicle and crashed. He was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA 1004

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2022 / 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.