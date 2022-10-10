Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,126 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1006023                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: VSP - Williston                                         

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation

 

DATE/TIME: September 21, 2022 / 1221 hours

STREET: i89

TOWN: Williston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 80.4

WEATHER: Cloudy         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: WRX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Earl F. Greer

AGE: 74     

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL:  Mustang

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major Disabling

INJURIES: Significant

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Warren Strausser

AGE: 64    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL:  A3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major Disabling

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a crash on i89 near mile marker 80.4. While in route to the scene, Troopers were advised vehicle 1 fled the scene. Operator 2 was identified as Earl F. Greer, 74, of Waterbury, VT. Greer was transported to The University of Vermont Medical Center for significant injuries and was later released. Further investigation determined that Greer was racing vehicle 1 and traveling at 113 miles per hour in the posted 65 miles per hour zone. Greer was unable to control his vehicle and crashed. He was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA  1004

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a           

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2022 / 0815 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.