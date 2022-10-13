New QuoteWerks and BlueStar Integration Boosts ITSPs’ Sales Capabilities

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software Logo

QuoteWerks Logo

We are proud to have a great partner in QuoteWerks who has the vision and capability to help BlueStar differentiate and service our partners.”
— Rob Dorsey, Vice President of Sales at BlueStar
ORLANDO, FL, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quoting and proposal software provider QuoteWerks recently completed a comprehensive platform integration with BlueStar, a leading global distributor of Mobility, Digital Identification, POS, IoT and AI-based solutions. This option allows U.S. and Canada-based ITSPs, MSPs, VARs and other BlueStar partners to retrieve product pricing and availability in real-time into the QuoteWerks platform.

“To support today’s fast-paced and competitive business community, IT service providers have to process and share information in real-time to close a sale,” emphasizes Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerks. “Integrations provide that power. Our developers worked closely with the BlueStar team to maximize their latest API's communications and data transfer capabilities.”

QuoteWerks and BlueStar have a long and strong history of collaboration. “We completed our first mutual integration in 2009 and worked closely with their team to ensure our mutual user communities have the resources needed to close more and larger deals,” adds Laufer.”

Connected via the new BlueStar json API (OAuth 2.0), users now have greater visibility into inventory in stock and on order, helping users make faster and more informed decisions related to customer orders and Requests for Proposals (RFQs). These enhancements help sales teams streamline their communications, reduce information turnaround time, and respond to clients’ and prospects’ requests. With real-time pricing and warehouse availability for products as well as a host of other features, the new integration simplifies and expedites sales, ordering, and delivery for ITSPs and end customers.

BlueStar users can easily activate the integration using the QuoteWerks Real-time Module. After obtaining credentials from the distributor and entering that information into the quoting system, they can begin accessing the new features.

“Real-time information is a catalyst that enables our partners to service their customers faster than the competition. It elevates their game and allows them to focus on solution building, rather than administration,” says Rob Dorsey, Vice President of Sales at BlueStar. “We are proud to have a great partner in QuoteWerks who has the vision and capability to help BlueStar differentiate and service our partners. There is no doubt the solution will be instrumental for BlueStar to continue a legacy of superior service and support for our partners.”

About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is a product of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Founded in 1993 by John C. Lewe IV, the self-funded company focuses on development and integrations with quoting and procurement software. QuoteWerks is a scalable, highly connectable and customizable solution that increases sales productivity from single-user organizations to enterprise environments. The platform integrates with leading contact management software, as well as many MSP-centric leasing, purchasing and payments solutions, including Act!, Autotask PSA (Datto), ConnectBooster, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, GreatAmerica, HubSpot CRM, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer CRM (Desktop and Live), Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, QuoteWerks, Salesforce, SalesLogix, SugarCRM, and Zoho CRM. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

About BlueStar
BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, IoT, AI, AR, M2M, Digital Signage, Networking, Blockchain, and Security technology solutions. BlueStar works exclusively with Value-Added Resellers (VARs) to provide complete solutions, custom configuration offerings, business development, and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support, and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. BlueStar is the exclusive distributor for the In-a-Box™ Solutions Series, delivering hardware, software, and critical accessories all in one bundle with technology solutions across all verticals, as well as BlueStar’s Hybrid SaaS finance program to provide OPEX/subscription services for hardware, software, and service bundles. In-a-Box® is a registered trademark of BlueStar.

Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc
+ 14072481481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

New QuoteWerks and BlueStar Integration Boosts ITSPs’ Sales Capabilities

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc
+ 14072481481
Company/Organization
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
4901 Vineland Road Ste 250
Orlando, Florida, 32811
United States
+1 407-248-1481
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company 28 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software

More From This Author
New QuoteWerks and BlueStar Integration Boosts ITSPs’ Sales Capabilities
QuoteWerks Relocates Corporate Headquarters In Orlando, Florida
QuoteWerks 2022 Trends in IT Procurement Report Provides Insight into Obstacles and Opportunities for Channel Companies
View All Stories From This Author