New QuoteWerks and BlueStar Integration Boosts ITSPs’ Sales Capabilities
We are proud to have a great partner in QuoteWerks who has the vision and capability to help BlueStar differentiate and service our partners.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quoting and proposal software provider QuoteWerks recently completed a comprehensive platform integration with BlueStar, a leading global distributor of Mobility, Digital Identification, POS, IoT and AI-based solutions. This option allows U.S. and Canada-based ITSPs, MSPs, VARs and other BlueStar partners to retrieve product pricing and availability in real-time into the QuoteWerks platform.
— Rob Dorsey, Vice President of Sales at BlueStar
“To support today’s fast-paced and competitive business community, IT service providers have to process and share information in real-time to close a sale,” emphasizes Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerks. “Integrations provide that power. Our developers worked closely with the BlueStar team to maximize their latest API's communications and data transfer capabilities.”
QuoteWerks and BlueStar have a long and strong history of collaboration. “We completed our first mutual integration in 2009 and worked closely with their team to ensure our mutual user communities have the resources needed to close more and larger deals,” adds Laufer.”
Connected via the new BlueStar json API (OAuth 2.0), users now have greater visibility into inventory in stock and on order, helping users make faster and more informed decisions related to customer orders and Requests for Proposals (RFQs). These enhancements help sales teams streamline their communications, reduce information turnaround time, and respond to clients’ and prospects’ requests. With real-time pricing and warehouse availability for products as well as a host of other features, the new integration simplifies and expedites sales, ordering, and delivery for ITSPs and end customers.
BlueStar users can easily activate the integration using the QuoteWerks Real-time Module. After obtaining credentials from the distributor and entering that information into the quoting system, they can begin accessing the new features.
“Real-time information is a catalyst that enables our partners to service their customers faster than the competition. It elevates their game and allows them to focus on solution building, rather than administration,” says Rob Dorsey, Vice President of Sales at BlueStar. “We are proud to have a great partner in QuoteWerks who has the vision and capability to help BlueStar differentiate and service our partners. There is no doubt the solution will be instrumental for BlueStar to continue a legacy of superior service and support for our partners.”
About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is a product of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Founded in 1993 by John C. Lewe IV, the self-funded company focuses on development and integrations with quoting and procurement software. QuoteWerks is a scalable, highly connectable and customizable solution that increases sales productivity from single-user organizations to enterprise environments. The platform integrates with leading contact management software, as well as many MSP-centric leasing, purchasing and payments solutions, including Act!, Autotask PSA (Datto), ConnectBooster, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, GreatAmerica, HubSpot CRM, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer CRM (Desktop and Live), Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, QuoteWerks, Salesforce, SalesLogix, SugarCRM, and Zoho CRM. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.
About BlueStar
BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, IoT, AI, AR, M2M, Digital Signage, Networking, Blockchain, and Security technology solutions. BlueStar works exclusively with Value-Added Resellers (VARs) to provide complete solutions, custom configuration offerings, business development, and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support, and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. BlueStar is the exclusive distributor for the In-a-Box™ Solutions Series, delivering hardware, software, and critical accessories all in one bundle with technology solutions across all verticals, as well as BlueStar’s Hybrid SaaS finance program to provide OPEX/subscription services for hardware, software, and service bundles. In-a-Box® is a registered trademark of BlueStar.
