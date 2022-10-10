NetGlo Selected to Participate in the F3 Tech Accelerator Program
The First Virtual Cooperative to Help Small Farmers Compete Like Large FarmersEASTON, MARYLAND, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early and late-stage companies supported by the nonprofit Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, is pleased to announce NetGlo as its second company selected to participate in this year’s F3 Tech Accelerator Program.
NetGlo is an early-stage software company focused on increasing the success of small and medium size farmers to take advantage of the digital revolution in agriculture. The company has developed an integrated solution which can be used as a stand-alone application or which can be added to any existing ERP solution to evaluate a virtual network of small farmers for their ability to contribute their produce production towards wholesale, institutional and retail RFP’s, combining their production with other small producers to compete for larger contracts. With the impending FMSA compliance changes, it also creates an opportunity to aid small and medium size farmers, and local and regional produce distributors, to remain competitive and compliant without added operational costs, while also appealing to consumer interest for more local food products.
“The digital revolution has created both an opportunity and new cost imperatives for small and medium farmers. It is a deep privilege to partner with F3 Tech to rollout a cost compelling, cloud-based IT tool to strengthen Maryland’s local food supply and advance the economic prospect of its farmers,” said Tony Thakur, CEO.
ESEC’s longest standing goal, including through the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, is to support small and medium size farmers by increasing their revenues, production efficiency and the production of higher value crops. Applications for the F3 Tech Accelerator are being accepted on a rolling basis to meet the urgent needs of F3 Tech industry partners.
Companies selected for the program will have the chance to receive non-dilutive capital investment for use in manufacturing and other CAPEX scaling initiatives that will expedite their commercialization strategy, while also promoting Maryland as an optimal location for advanced manufacturing facilities.
To apply for the F3 Tech Program, please visit: https://f3tech.org/program/accelerator/
About F3 Tech
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program is an initiative of the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center (ESEC) which was developed in 2018. F3 Tech provides advanced business advisory support for early and late-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment, commercialization and collaboration with its industry partners, and investors. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.
Mike Thielke
Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center
+1 410-770-9330 ext. 8
mike@esec.md