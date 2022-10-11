CCHR: Halloween "The Mad Scientists' Laboratory" Trick-or-Treat Family Event
Halloween "The Mad Scientists' Laboratory" Trick-or-Treat - Monday, October 31, 2022, 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM EDT
The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Florida will be holding a family-friendly Halloween Open House.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families are invited to celebrate Halloween by participating in a scavenger hunt at the Florida chapter of CCHR located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater.
As a nonprofit watchdog organization that is dedicated to the reformation of mental health, CCHR is best known for their work in protecting children from abuse under Florida’s mental health law. Named the winner of the 2022 Social Impact Award for their work to help protect a parent’s right to direct the mental health of their child, CCHR additionally helped to pass several bills to better serve all Floridians. CCHR has announced that during the 2023 legislative session they will continue to work toward greater reformation in the mental health industry while continuing to protect children and assist those that have been labeled as mentally ill.
The event is scheduled for Monday, October 31st beginning at 5:30pm and the CCHR Florida headquarters and museum will be decorated as a “Mad Scientists’ Laboratory”. Free treats will be handed out and anyone dressed as a “Mad Scientist” will receive extra treats!
Dubbed the “Halloween Village Trick-or-Treat Trail” in 2021, there will also be safe trick or treating with nearby non-profits and organizations covering two city blocks in eight community centers along Fort Harrison Avenue. All organizations participating will be handing out candies and providing fun activities for children.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
