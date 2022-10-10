Severn Safety Supply and Lightsense Technology team up for 2022’s IACP Conference held in Dallas, Texas
TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightsense Technology, a pioneer of multi-spectroscopic solutions to address large problems in public health — from the opioid crisis to the pandemic, food safety and quality assurance in various supply chains — and Severn Safety Supply, a trusted supplier to Law Enforcement Organizations (LEOs) across the USA, are attending the IACP conference being held in Dallas, Texas, October 15th-18th. The companies have formed a strategic partnership to help bring the newly launched DrugDetect-F1 to more markets in specific areas of North America.
“We at Severn Safety Supply are very excited to be a part of this conference and to have the opportunity to meet with leaders in law enforcement from around the globe! We are looking forward to the opportunity to demonstrate the highly effective and technologically advanced DrugDetect-F1 product to these leaders. We believe the DrugDetect-F1 will significantly increase safety for their officers by minimizing the insidious danger posed by fentanyl and methamphetamine exposure. DrugDetech-F1’s detection technology marks an important transition to a more safe and effective drug detection method. The technology behind DrugDetect-F1’s contactless, ‘point and click’ method of testing is truly remarkable. Also exciting is the fact that these tests can be completed quickly, safely and efficiently, even when the product is contained in thin transparent packaging,” Commented Jeff Hall, President of Severn Safety Supply.
“We are thrilled to partner with the experienced Severn Safety team. This show will help us both gain exposure in the handheld detector market while reaching more law enforcement organizations with our unique new tools to help with our country’s growing fentanyl problem,” remarked Bruce Berkoff, CMO of Lightsense Technology. “The DrugDetect-F1 serves as compelling evidence of the power of our new spectroscopic detection technologies, which should make law officers safer and more efficient, while helping to save lives and money.
About Lightsense Technology
Lightsense has developed groundbreaking multi-spectral technology platforms, such as the patented “Enhanced Photodetection Spectroscopy” (EPS), a radical new spectroscopy architecture, for chemical, molecular and pathogen identification. Their advanced high-sensitivity mini-spectrometer designs also enable new lightweight and inexpensive handheld devices to address large vertical markets in “public health”, such as detection of illicit drugs, rapid screening for viral/bacterial pathogens, and monitoring bacterial pathogens in the food supply chain. For more information, visit www.lightsensetechnology.com, or call 1-888-736-7349, #701. Also write, info@lightsensetechnology.com. All products are Designed, Made, & Calibrated in the USA
INVEST in a better future for all, see our new campaign page for our SEED round with StartEngine, at, https://www.startengine.com/lightsense-technology
Severn Safety Supply LLC
Severn Safety Supply LLC is a California DGS certified Small/Micro Business and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise and a SBA certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB) located in Benicia, California. Severn Safety Supply has over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, military, and emergency vehicle equipment, personal safety apparel and equipment. Visit us at www.severnsafetysupply.com, or email: jdhall@severnsafetysupply.com, 1 415-741-7876
###
Media contact: Bruce Berkoff, CMO Lightsense Technology, bberkoff@LightsenseTechnology.com, 1-888-736-7349, ext 701
Bruce Berkoff
Lightsense Technology
+1 888-736-7349 ext. 701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn