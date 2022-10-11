Submit Release
EAPA Selects Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, EAP at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, as Member of the Year

EAPA acknowledges Ms. Fitzpatrick’s creative EAP programs supporting the hospital’s medical staff and employees.

I am humbled and honored to be recognized by EAPA among such a distinguished group of colleagues who have been providing such compassionate care to the workforce, especially throughout the pandemic.”
— Elizabeth Fitzpatrick
ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance professionals, today announces that Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, MSW, LCSW, EAP at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, has been selected as the 2022 EAPA Member of the Year. EAPA honors a current EAPA member for outstanding contribution to EAPA or delivery of services in the EA field within the last 24 months.

"Elizabeth has been a dedicated employee assistance professional (EAP) for years and provides Children's Hospital Los Angeles with some of the most creative EAP programs in support of their medical staff and employees,” said Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO. “Recently, she was awarded a $2.1 million grant to help healthcare providers manage their stress and build resiliency. This is a stunning accomplishment and a credit to the reputation and value of the EAP at Children's as well as to the profession and the wonderful contribution Beth has made to the profession."

This award is supported by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and was presented during the 2022 EAPA Institute and EXPO, that took place October 7-9 in Norfolk, VA.

“It truly has been a privilege to support the amazing staff and faculty at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” Fitzpatrick says. “I am humbled and honored to be recognized by EAPA among such a distinguished group of colleagues who have been providing such compassionate care to the workforce, especially throughout the pandemic.”


About the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA)

EAPA is the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance (EA) professionals with members in over 40 countries around the globe. EAPA is the global leader of information and support for and about the EA profession. EAPA publishes the Journal of Employee Assistance, EAP NewsBrief, hosts the annual EAPA Institute and EXPO, and offers training and other resources to fulfill its mission: to promote the highest standards of Employee Assistance practice and the continuing development of EA professionals, programs and services. EAPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. For more, visit www.eapassn.org.

Charles Epstein
BackBone Inc.
+1 561-470-0965
email us here
