EAPA Selects Lucy Henry as the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient
EAPA acknowledges Ms. Henry’s contributions to the EAP field and the inspirational role she’s long played in the careers of others entering the profession.
I believe it is very important for work organizations to recognize the difference that quality EAPs can make in their organization.”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance professionals, today announces that Lucy Henry, LPC, CEAP, has been selected as the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The award recognizes Ms. Henry’s distinguished career as an EAP practitioner (she is currently the VP of Stakeholder Relations for First Sun EAP), her consistent advocacy for the EAP profession and her central role in making EAPA the vital organization that it is today.
— Lucy Henry, LPC, CEAP
"I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor as Lucy Henry lives and breathes EAP,” said Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO. “She is a true leader and has inspired so many to come into the profession and follow in her footsteps.”
In addition to her work with First Sun EAP, the leader of innovative EAP solutions in the Southeast, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, Ms. Henry has held all offices in the South Carolina EAP Association, and she was instrumental in growing the chapter. She was also on the EAPA Board from 2008-2018, ending her term as immediate past president.
“I believe it is very important for work organizations to recognize the difference that quality EAPs can make in their organization,” said Ms. Henry. “The Employee Assistance Professionals Association affords professionals the opportunity to learn and grow so they can provide the best services.”
This award is supported by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and will be presented during the 2022 EAPA Institute and EXPO, to take place October 7-9 in Norfolk, VA.
About the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA)
EAPA is the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance (EA) professionals with members in over 40 countries around the globe. EAPA is the global leader of information and support for and about the EA profession. EAPA publishes the Journal of Employee Assistance, EAP NewsBrief, hosts the annual EAPA Institute and EXPO, and offers training and other resources to fulfill its mission: to promote the highest standards of Employee Assistance practice and the continuing development of EA professionals, programs and services. EAPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. For more, visit www.eapassn.org.
