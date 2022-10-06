EAPA Selects Linda Naranjit of LifeWorks as the 2022 Best Use of Technology/Innovation Award Recipient
EAPA acknowledges Ms. Naranjit’s role in developing a first-of-its-kind indigenous iCBT program (Internet cognitive behavioral therapy).
The Indigenous members who contributed to the development of the iCBT program trusted the single purpose of providing greater access to mental health to their community.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance professionals, today announces that Linda Naranjit, Senior Clinical Director, Enterprise Projects & iCBT Indigenous Clinical Programs (Canada) for LifeWorks, is the 2022 Best Use of Technology/Innovation Award recipient. The award honors an EAP, business or entrepreneur for cutting edge use of technology or innovative delivery of services in the EA field.
"The program that Linda brought to fruition and lead is an example of EAP at its best in that it effectively – and creatively – uses technology to advance scientifically validated approaches, and maximizes its impact by communicating in a culturally-attuned way,” said Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO. “Although this is currently a Canadian program, the goal is to expand the concept globally to different Indigenous communities. This is an amazing initiative, and we couldn’t think of a more deserving recipient of this year’s technology award than Linda and her Lifeworks team.”
Under the guidance of Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and Medicine Men from First Nations and Métis groups, the program was developed collaboratively by social workers, psychotherapists, psychologists, and Indigenous psychiatrists. The program blends digital technology (mobile device/computer) and internet cognitive behavioral therapy (iCBT) with wisdom from Anishinaabe Nehiyawak (Cree) and Objiway practices to provide culturally respectful and relevant therapist-assisted mental health psychotherapy for anxiety and depression.
“Providing culturally respectful mental health care is something that our First Peoples rightfully deserve,” said Ms. Naranjit. “The Indigenous members who contributed to the development of the iCBT program trusted the single purpose of providing greater access to mental health to their community, knowing that Indigenous knowledge and clinical practice through innovative use of technology could support many people. Collaboratively with Indigenous members and Indigenous allies, we created a new light that embraces spirit through the teachings of humility, honestly, wisdom, courage, truth, love, and respect.” Ms. Naranjit acknowledges the contributions of Sage Riley, Kara Moss, Carlee Lewis, Reid Harty, Jim Compton and Coleen Rajotte.
This award is supported by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and will be presented during the 2022 EAPA Institute and EXPO, to take place October 7-9 in Norfolk, VA.
