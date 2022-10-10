Reducing the Environmental Cost of Cyber Currency Mining

The custom mobile rack system shown above charges computing devices safely and efficiently. This custom workbench features a unique stacking rack system that enables QA technicians at one of the world’s largest computer companies to test servers easily and efficiently – using 1/3 less floor space.

We investigate if the Cyber Currency markets can change on their own, or whether they will be forced to switch to lower energy cost methods.

Professional cyber miners have created huge data centers full of souped-up computing machines – equipped with powerful processors, heaps of memory, and advanced graphic card systems.” — Formaspace