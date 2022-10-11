Simply Men’s Health, Boca Raton's Premier Men’s Health & Anti-Aging Clinic, Announces Grand Opening of Their New Location
First-of-its-kind protocols revolutionize the treatment of ED & Peyronie’s. No longer do men have to accept a decline in vitality as normal part of aging.
I haven’t been able to get an erection for 5 years ...After several visits I noticed improvements. After a couple of months, I was able to have a spontaneous sex life again. You gave me my life back.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Men’s Health, established in 2014, moves to our bigger and better East Boca Raton State-of-the-art Facility in the Carmen Care Laser Institute (our Glades Rd location is permanently closed).
— Bob M
Aging men in South Florida no longer have to accept a decline in vitality and erectile dysfunction as an inevitable part of aging. For the first time, there is a potential cure for ED, Peyronies and men’s vitality issues.
Simply Men’s Health, a pioneer and leader in the field of Men’s Sexual Health and Regenerative Medicine, introduces the game-changing RejuvaWAVE® Photobiomodulation Laser protocol. Significantly, this revolutionary ED shockwave Laser protocol improves upon the traditional 80-90% success rate of ED EPAT (Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Therapy).
Game-Changing RejuvaWAVE® Photobiomodulation Biologic Therapy
Although ED shockwave was used in Europe for over 20 years, Simply Men’s Health revolutionized the way ED was treated in the United States with the introduction of RejuvaWAVE® in 2015. Now in 2022, they are again revolutionizing the treatment of men’s health with the introduction of RejuvaWAVE® Laser Biologics treatment protocols
Joan Katz, M.D., M.P.H, a Harvard-trained physician and founder of Simply Men’s Health explains, “As a specialist in Anti-Aging and Preventive medicine, I research and develop non-invasive medical protocols to turn back the clock, prevent age-related decline, and cure and reverse disease. A decrease in vitality not only affects a man below the belt, but above as well.”
According to Dr. Katz, although Viagra was game changing in 1998, the pills only treated the symptoms. Eventually, the pills stop working. In contrast, RejuvaWAVE® Laser Biologics treatments reverse the underlying causes of ED. Specifically, acoustic wave therapy potentially cures ED, post-prostate surgery issues, and Peyronie’s by the following mechanisms:
• Stimulates cellular metabolism
• Increases ATP production
• Enhances blood flow
• Dissolves micro-plaque in the small blood vessels
• Breaks down scar tissue
• Stimulates the growth of new blood vessels and nerves
EPAT therapy not only treats erectile dysfunction. In addition, FDA-cleared, multi-wave shockwave modalities treat a variety of musculoskeletal issues such as arthritis pain, acute and chronic pain conditions, and inflammatory conditions. To enhance the proven effectiveness of pain relief, Simply Men’s Health has teamed up with world-renowned Carmen Care Health and Wellness Institute combining shockwave and laser therapies.
Why Choose Simply Men’s Health- The Difference
Since Simply Men’s Health revolutionized ED treatment in the United States with their patented ED shockwave protocol, copy-cat shockwave clinics have been opening everywhere. Nevertheless, Simply Men’s Health RejuvaWAVE® protocols remain the gold-standard in ED shockwave for the following reasons:
1. First, Simply Men’s Health was founded in 2014 by Dr. Joan Katz, a Harvard-trained physician specializing in Anti-Aging and Preventive medicine. In contrast, many of the clinics popping up are owned by non-physicians, ancillary medical personnel, and businessmen who purchase a franchise trying to capitalize on the ED shockwave bandwagon. How this affects patients is that Simply Men’s Health, a physician-owned and operated medical clinic, puts the health and safety of our patients above business-motivated profits.
2. All our physicians are licensed, medical doctors who graduated from prestigious, United States Medical Schools.
3. We use the genuine, Swiss-made, STORZ medical device, the world’s most advanced EPAT/shockwave technology.
4. Just as important as the quality of the Swiss EPAT device, and, even more so, is the technique and treatment protocol. This is where Simply Men’s Health distinguishes itself from the many franchises, even those using Swiss machines. The RejuvaWAVE® protocol developed by Dr. Katz, is the gold-standard in the industry. Patients who have tried other ED Shockwave therapies can testify to the difference.
The following are some of our exclusive treatment protocols:
• RejuvaWAVE® ED Shockwave
• RejuvaWAVE® Photobiomodulation Laser ED Protocol
• PRP Therapy and Enhanced PRP plus amniotic, umbilical Wharton’s Jelly biologics
• Bio-identical Testosterone therapy
• RejuvaMAX™ Non-Surgical Enhancement – Immediate results
• EPAT Laser Detox
• Acoustic Multi-wave EPAT and Laser treatment for acute and chronic pain
• Non-surgical Hair loss treatment – regrow your OWN hair
• Anti-aging Aesthetic treatments
• IV Anti-aging protocols
• Quantum Neuro Therapy
About Simply Men’s Health
Simply Men’s Health is the preferred men’s clinic in Boca Raton serving South Florida since 2014. In contrast to many EPAT wave franchises, we are, first and foremost, a medical practice owned and operated by physicians. We put the health and safety and satisfaction of our patients above profit. Overall, we provide the most innovative, ground-breaking Regenerative treatments to turn back the clock, restore vitality, reduce acute and chronic pain and inflammation. From the moment you enter our Zen-like facility and greeted by our highly-trained and professional staff, you will feel relaxed and comfortable to confidentially discuss your most private health needs. You no longer need to suffer, ONE visit can change your life.
