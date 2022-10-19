Cadillac Extended Warranty Alternatives Available from autopom

Submit Release
LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Though the Cadillac does have an above-average reliability rating, that doesn’t mean drivers should forgo a Cadillac Extended Warranty. Vehicle warranties help drivers pay for unexpected mechanical breakdowns, rescuing their vehicle and their budget at the same time.

However, some drivers with used vehicles or expired Cadillac Extended Warranty plans are driving unprotected. One minor breakdown of the vehicle’s engine, transmission, or even A/C could cost from hundreds to thousands. Drivers without an extended warranty should consider a Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom!.

A leading provider of Vehicle Protection Plans and Mechanical Breakdown Insurance, autopom! helps drivers cover the cost of repairs associated with unexpected vehicle breakdowns. The company has been recognized by Cartalk.com, BestCompany.com, Google Reviews, BBB, and Trustpilot for its superior customer service. It was also named a 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalist by the BBB of the Pacific Southwest.

“We have been in the mechanical breakdown industry for over a decade,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!.

“During that time, we’ve forged strong partnerships with administrators and repair shops to help offer customers convenient and affordable Vehicle Protection Plans,” Cadillac Vehicle Protection plans include benefits like nationwide breakdown coverage, rental vehicle assistance, and 24/7 roadside assistance. The company also partners with RepairPal, which gives customers access to over 2,600 highly rated certified repair facilities across the nation.

To request a free quote for your new or used Cadillac, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141.

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

