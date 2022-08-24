Kia Vehicle Protection Plan Coverage Available from autopom!

Kia warranty expired? You can find a vehicle protection plan from autopom!

A Kia Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! includes roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, and nationwide repair.

LAKE FOREST , CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kia sold over 700,000 vehicles in 2021, meaning millions of vehicles out on the road are driving without the security of a Kia Vehicle Protection Plan. autopom! is seeking to change this by offering drivers mechanical breakdown coverage for their Kia vehicle.

A Kia Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! is an affordable replacement for a Kia extended vehicle warranty from a manufacturer or dealership. Like an extended vehicle warranty, a Vehicle Protection Plan helps drivers avoid the high out-of-pocket costs of a mechanical breakdown.

“The average American can spend hundreds to thousands of dollars on car maintenance and repairs every year,” explains Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “This is a cost that can change the average family’s finances.”

To alleviate financial worry and restore automotive peace of mind, three levels of Kia Vehicle Protection Plans are available: Powertrain Plus, Mid-Level Stated Component, and Exclusionary (Full Coverage). Pricing varies by year, make, model, and mileage. Customers can find benefits like nationwide repair coverage, 24-hour roadside assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, rental vehicle assistance, and trip reimbursement.

autopom! has been recognized by Cartalk.com, BestCompany.com, Google Reviews, BBB, and TrustPilot for their variety of affordable plans and superior customer service.

To request a free quote, visit https://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141. autopom! agents are standing by to help you find automotive peace of mind.

