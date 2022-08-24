Kia Vehicle Protection Plan Coverage Available from autopom!

Submit Release
LAKE FOREST , CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kia sold over 700,000 vehicles in 2021, meaning millions of vehicles out on the road are driving without the security of a Kia Vehicle Protection Plan. autopom! is seeking to change this by offering drivers mechanical breakdown coverage for their Kia vehicle.

A Kia Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! is an affordable replacement for a Kia extended vehicle warranty from a manufacturer or dealership. Like an extended vehicle warranty, a Vehicle Protection Plan helps drivers avoid the high out-of-pocket costs of a mechanical breakdown.

“The average American can spend hundreds to thousands of dollars on car maintenance and repairs every year,” explains Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “This is a cost that can change the average family’s finances.”

To alleviate financial worry and restore automotive peace of mind, three levels of Kia Vehicle Protection Plans are available: Powertrain Plus, Mid-Level Stated Component, and Exclusionary (Full Coverage). Pricing varies by year, make, model, and mileage. Customers can find benefits like nationwide repair coverage, 24-hour roadside assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, rental vehicle assistance, and trip reimbursement.

autopom! has been recognized by Cartalk.com, BestCompany.com, Google Reviews, BBB, and TrustPilot for their variety of affordable plans and superior customer service.

To request a free quote, visit https://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141. autopom! agents are standing by to help you find automotive peace of mind.

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

