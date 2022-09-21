autopom! Offers Volvo Extended Warranty Alternative

Volvo warranty expired? You can find a vehicle protection plan from autopom!

Drivers of new and used vehicles can find a Volvo Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom!

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If your Volvo extended warranty has expired, autopom! offers drivers of new and used cars Volvo Vehicle Protection Plans. Like an extended vehicle warranty from a manufacturer or dealership, a Volvo Vehicle Protection Plan helps drivers cover the costs of unexpected repairs due to a mechanical breakdown. Whether it is the engine or transmission that fails, autopom! offers plans that help drivers get back out on the road safely.

“autopom! means ‘automotive peace of mind,’” says Mike Jones, president and CEO. “From our affordable plans to our award-winning customer service team to our no robocalls commitment, our first and foremost priority is helping drivers reach their next destination with confidence.”

Volvo Vehicle Protection Plans are available for both new and used cars. Pricing varies by year, model, and mileage, and plans come in three levels: Powertrain Plus, Mid-Level, and Exclusionary (Full-Coverage). Powertrain Plus plans cover essential components, like the engine and transmission. Exclusionary coverage is the most comprehensive plan, closest to the manufacturer’s original Volvo extended warranty.

Benefits include rental vehicle assistance, 24/7 roadside assistance, and nationwide breakdown coverage through RepairPal, which gives customers access to over 2,600 highly rated certified repair facilities across the nation.

To learn more about replacing your expired Volvo extended warranty with a Vehicle Protection Plan alternative from autopom!, visit https://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141 for a free quote.

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

