New I-24 East Exit Ramp to Broad Street Prompts Traffic Shift in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Sunday evening, October 9th, 2022, as part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, a new traffic pattern will be implemented at Exit 178 on I-24 East. As part of this new traffic pattern, I-24 East traffic will use Exit 178 to access Broad Street directly. A new traffic signal will be activated at the intersection of Broad Street and the new I-24 East ramp. In addition, US-27 South traffic will use the Williams Street exit to access Broad Street. Detour signs directing traffic to Broad Street from US-27 South will be posted.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

