M. Davis & Sons COO named Chair of Delaware State Chamber of Commerce

John C. Gooden, COO of M. Davis, named Chair of DSCC

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M. Davis & Sons is proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer John C. Gooden has been named Chair of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, further underscoring his leadership within Delaware’s business and manufacturing community. In addition to this role, Gooden also serves as Co-Chair of the Delaware Manufacturing Association (DMA) Board of Managers, where he helps guide strategic initiatives that support manufacturing growth, workforce development, and economic competitiveness across the state.“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve. Connecting business, education and public policy is critical right now in Delaware,” stated John Gooden.Gooden has built a distinguished 30-year career at M. Davis & Sons, where he has played an integral role in the company’s leadership, operational excellence, strategic growth, and commitment to innovation. As COO, he oversees operations while championing innovative thinking, safety, quality, and long-term workforce investment. His appointment as Chair of the Delaware State Chamber reflects not only his professional expertise, but also his dedication to strengthening collaboration between industry, education, and government to advance Delaware’s business community.About M. Davis & Sons, Inc.M. Davis & Sons, Inc. is a fifth-generation, woman-owned industrial contractor that builds, installs and services facilities and manufacturing plants. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, our complete construction, fabrication and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. Our comprehensive engineering and technology solutions ensure quality, enhance output and achieve efficiency. M. Davis is headquartered in Newark, Delaware with additional manufacturing and engineering shops in Maryland and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.mdavisinc.com For more information, please contact:Elaine.buonopane@mdavisinc.com

