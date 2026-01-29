M. Davis & Sons COO named Chair of Delaware State Chamber of Commerce
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve. Connecting business, education and public policy is critical right now in Delaware,” stated John Gooden.
Gooden has built a distinguished 30-year career at M. Davis & Sons, where he has played an integral role in the company’s leadership, operational excellence, strategic growth, and commitment to innovation. As COO, he oversees operations while championing innovative thinking, safety, quality, and long-term workforce investment. His appointment as Chair of the Delaware State Chamber reflects not only his professional expertise, but also his dedication to strengthening collaboration between industry, education, and government to advance Delaware’s business community.
About M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. is a fifth-generation, woman-owned industrial contractor that builds, installs and services facilities and manufacturing plants. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, our complete construction, fabrication and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. Our comprehensive engineering and technology solutions ensure quality, enhance output and achieve efficiency. M. Davis is headquartered in Newark, Delaware with additional manufacturing and engineering shops in Maryland and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.mdavisinc.com.
For more information, please contact:
Elaine.buonopane@mdavisinc.com
Elaine Buonopane
M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
+1 302-993-3365
elaine.buonopane@mdavisinc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.