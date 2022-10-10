Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash / Criminal DLS

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 22B1005961

TROOPER: Nathan Greco

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT# 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/07/22 – 0727 hours

LOCATION: I-91 N mm 20.8

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Richard F. Tripaldi

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on I-91 near mile marker 20.8 in the Town of Putney (Windham County), Vermont.

An investigation determined that 43-year-old Richard F. Tripaldi has a criminally suspended license and was operating a 2004 GMC Yukon when he lost control of his vehicle on I-91 N in Putney. Tripaldi suffered minor injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital where he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Williams was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 8, 2022, at 1000 hours to answer the above charge

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/08/22

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathan Greco

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)-722-4600

Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov