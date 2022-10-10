Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,050 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash / Criminal DLS

PRESS RELEASE

               

 

CASE# 22B1005961

TROOPER: Nathan Greco

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/07/22 – 0727 hours

LOCATION: I-91 N mm 20.8

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Richard F. Tripaldi

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on I-91 near mile marker 20.8 in the Town of Putney (Windham County), Vermont.

 

An investigation determined that 43-year-old Richard F. Tripaldi has a criminally suspended license and was operating a 2004 GMC Yukon when he lost control of his vehicle on I-91 N in Putney. Tripaldi suffered minor injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital where he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

 

Williams was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 8, 2022, at 1000 hours to answer the above charge

               

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/08/22       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Nathan Greco

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)-722-4600

Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash / Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.