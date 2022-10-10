Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash / Criminal DLS
CASE# 22B1005961
TROOPER: Nathan Greco
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT# 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/07/22 – 0727 hours
LOCATION: I-91 N mm 20.8
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Richard F. Tripaldi
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on I-91 near mile marker 20.8 in the Town of Putney (Windham County), Vermont.
An investigation determined that 43-year-old Richard F. Tripaldi has a criminally suspended license and was operating a 2004 GMC Yukon when he lost control of his vehicle on I-91 N in Putney. Tripaldi suffered minor injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital where he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Williams was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 8, 2022, at 1000 hours to answer the above charge
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/08/22
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathan Greco
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)-722-4600
Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov