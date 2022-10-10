Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,048 in the last 365 days.

One Injured in ATV Roll Over in Colebrook

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Eric Fluette
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
October 10, 2022

Colebrook, NH – On October 8, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer was notified of an ATV rollover with injury on the South Hill Connector Trail in Colebrook, NH.

The operator, identified as Betty-Jo Villeneuve, 53, of Berlin, NH, was operating on a downhill section of the trail with uneven terrain when she lost control of the ATV and it then rolled over on top of her. Villeneuve’s riding companion and bystanders in the area immediately went to her aid and righted the ATV, freeing her from under it. The group then transported her to town and a call to 911 was made. Villeneuve was operating at a slow rate of speed which probably prevented more serious injuries.

Emergency personnel from Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Police Department, a New Hampshire State Police Trooper, and Conservation Officer responded.

Villeneuve was met by EMS personnel at LaPerles IGA parking lot where a 45th Parallel EMS ambulance was able to then transport her to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

After an investigation into this crash, it is believed that the uneven, off-camber terrain present where the crash occurred played a primary role in the incident. Conservation Officers would like to remind OHRV operators to be extra cautious when operating on the varying terrain present on Granite State trails.

You just read:

One Injured in ATV Roll Over in Colebrook

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.