Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,048 in the last 365 days.

Climber Perishes at Clough State Park

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson
603-271-3361
October 10, 2022

Weare, NH – On October 9, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an individual that had been climbing a cliff near the Everett Dam in the town of Weare when the individual fell. The cliffs were off trail and not part of a designated climbing area. The individual climbing had no climbing gear or safety equipment. Despite life saving measures, attempted by Weare Fire Department personnel and Weare Police Officers, the individual succumbed to their injuries.

Due to the nature of the cliffs, Conservation Officers of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were called to assist with the high-angle extraction. Utilizing high-angle rope rescue techniques, Conservation Officers were able to develop a safe extraction strategy. Weare Fire personnel, Weare Police, and Conservation Officers were able to remove the victim from the scene without incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

You just read:

Climber Perishes at Clough State Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.