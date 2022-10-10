Injured Trail Runner Carried from Mt. Isolation Trail

CONTACT:

October 10, 2022

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured trail runner on the Mt. Isolation Trail on Sunday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. The runner, identified as David Hedges, 24, of Intervale, NH, had suffered an unknown leg injury during his trail run that prevented him from being able to make it out on his own.

Hedges was attempting a multi-mile, multi-hour trail run as a training regimen for an ultra marathon he was going to be competing in. He started from his residence in Intervale at 8:30 a.m. with an intended route totaling 40 miles. At about 1:30 p.m. he was running south on the Mt. Isolation Trail when he veered out of the path of passing hikers with a dog and ended up striking a boulder with his left hip suffering the injury.

Hedges tried to self-rescue for approximately two hours before finally calling for help. His first call placed him 4.2 miles from the Rocky Branch Trailhead parking lot. A rescue response was initiated with four Conservation Officers and seven volunteer rescuers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responding to the call.

Hedges managed to hobble down the trail while waiting for rescue personnel to arrive. He ultimately made it approximately .5 miles before the first rescuers met up with him. Hedges was placed in a litter and carried down 3.5 miles, arriving at the trailhead just after 10:30 p.m.

Hedges declined an ambulance and was ultimately transported via private vehicle to a local hospital for medical treatment.

No other information available at this time.