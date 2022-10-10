Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,151 in the last 365 days.

Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority Alternative Funding Advisory Committee seeks public input

AMES, Iowa – Oct. 10, 2022 – The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority Alternative Funding Advisory Committee (Committee) was established by the Iowa Legislature to study the most effective and efficient methods to increase funding for the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority that are alternative to an increase in property taxes. The Committee met for the first time on Friday, Oct. 7, and heard presentations from the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority about past studies, alternative funding options, and funding challenges. The Committee now wants to hear from the public.

The following website has been established for this effort: https://iowadot.gov/dartaltfunding. The public is encouraged to take the survey on the website. The public can also find resource information on the website and sign up to receive future updates.

For more information, contact Kristin Haar, Iowa Department of Transportation, by phone at 515-233-7875 or email kristin.haar@iowadot.us.

#

You just read:

Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority Alternative Funding Advisory Committee seeks public input

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.