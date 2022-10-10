Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority Alternative Funding Advisory Committee seeks public input

AMES, Iowa – Oct. 10, 2022 – The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority Alternative Funding Advisory Committee (Committee) was established by the Iowa Legislature to study the most effective and efficient methods to increase funding for the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority that are alternative to an increase in property taxes. The Committee met for the first time on Friday, Oct. 7, and heard presentations from the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority about past studies, alternative funding options, and funding challenges. The Committee now wants to hear from the public.

The following website has been established for this effort: https://iowadot.gov/dartaltfunding. The public is encouraged to take the survey on the website. The public can also find resource information on the website and sign up to receive future updates.

For more information, contact Kristin Haar, Iowa Department of Transportation, by phone at 515-233-7875 or email kristin.haar@iowadot.us.

