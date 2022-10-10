North Charleston Treatment Center Creates More Opportunities for Sober Living with Aetna Insurance
‘Transcendence Treatment Center’ is Now Accepting Aetna Insurance, Allowing Charleston Community to Receive Holistic CareNORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recognized a significant increase in drug overdose deaths in the aftermath of COVID-19. This heartbreaking problem was recognized by the North Charleston rehabilitation center, Transcendence Treatment Center, which felt an obligation to put an end to these tragedies and save the lives of as many people as possible. Transcendence is pleased to announce it is even closer to helping more of the Charleston community as of October 2022 when the center announced it is now accepting Aetna insurance.
With an estimated 39 million people relying on Aetna in the United States, Aetna Insurance helps its members receive the care they deserve. Individuals suffering from addiction can now have the financial burden of recovery lifted immensely. Transcendence Treatment Center is ecstatic to continue lowering barriers to entry for recovery in the Lowcountry community.
“Getting help while struggling with addiction is something every person deserves, but this journey to recovery is not always easy,” says CEO Mansoor Sandhu. “We hope this addition of Aetna insurance allows individuals who may not have been able to receive help in the past a new opportunity and chance at a sober life.”
Transcendence Treatment Center vows to make a difference to each person that comes to its office. If you or anyone you know is suffering from addiction and could benefit from treatment, contact Transcendence Treatment Center to explore their holistic healing programs. Call at 854-222-3773 or visit the website for more information.
Established in 2021, Transcendence Treatment Center can help you flourish to your new level of fulfillment and purpose. Transcendence means going beyond the perceived limits of something and that is exactly what Transcendence Treatment Center does with its individualized approaches to recovery. To learn more about Transcendence Treatment Center, visit https://ttreatment.org/ or call 854-222-3773.
Brian Gargone
Squeeze Marketing
email us here